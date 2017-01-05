Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Vetr Inc.

Vetr upgraded shares of Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday. They currently have $19.81 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Marathon Oil Corporation in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on Marathon Oil Corporation in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group set a $18.00 target price on Marathon Oil Corporation and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Marathon Oil Corporation in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays PLC lowered Marathon Oil Corporation from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil Corporation has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.08.

Shares of Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) opened at 18.05 on Monday. The company’s market cap is $15.29 billion. Marathon Oil Corporation has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $19.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average is $15.42.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Marathon Oil Corporation had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 32.98%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Corporation will post ($0.94) earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Marathon Oil Corporation’s payout ratio is -9.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Oil Corporation by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,741,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,906,000 after buying an additional 3,643,905 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Marathon Oil Corporation by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,704,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,014,000 after buying an additional 159,499 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Marathon Oil Corporation by 417.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 37,738,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,646,000 after buying an additional 30,442,089 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil Corporation by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 29,510,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,948,000 after buying an additional 577,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in Marathon Oil Corporation by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 25,194,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,174,000 after buying an additional 435,786 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Oil Corporation

Marathon Oil Corporation is an exploration and production company with operations in North America, Europe and Africa. The Company operates through three segments: North America E&P (N.A. E&P), International E&P (Int’l E&P), and Oil Sands Mining (OSM). The N.A. E&P segment explores for, produces and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas in North America.

