Macy’s Inc (M) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.34% from the stock’s previous close.

M has been the subject of several other research reports. Vetr downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.34 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Macy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.34.

Shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M) opened at 35.84 on Thursday. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $29.94 and a 12 month high of $45.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.48 and a 200 day moving average of $37.23.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post $3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.27%.

In related news, Director Craig Weatherup sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Macy’s by 25.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,202,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,840,000 after buying an additional 4,647,970 shares during the period. Sasco Capital Inc. CT purchased a new position in Macy’s during the second quarter worth about $82,299,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Macy’s by 3,862.8% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,136,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,139,000 after buying an additional 2,082,100 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Macy’s during the third quarter worth about $68,643,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in Macy’s by 155.6% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,995,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,990,000 after buying an additional 1,823,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc is an omnichannel retail company operating stores, Websites and mobile applications under various brands, such as Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury. The Company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories (men’s, women’s and children’s), cosmetics, home furnishings and other consumer goods.

