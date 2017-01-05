Macquarie Infrastructure Company (MIC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Company (NYSE:MIC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Macquarie owns, operate and invests in a diversified group of infrastructure businesses, which provide basic, everyday services, in the United States and other developed countries. Its initial businesses and investments consist of an airport services business (Atlantic and AvPorts), an airport parking business (PCAA and Avistar) and a district energy business (Thermal Chicago and Northwind Aladdin), a UK regulated water utility and in Macquarie Communications Infrastructure Group. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Company in a report on Friday, November 18th. RBC Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Company from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Company from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.75.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company (NYSE:MIC) opened at 81.34 on Wednesday. Macquarie Infrastructure Company has a 12-month low of $51.83 and a 12-month high of $85.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.33 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.88 and a 200-day moving average of $80.04.

In related news, Director Infrastructure Manag Macquarie sold 2,870,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $233,847,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,356,936 shares in the company, valued at $355,003,145.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Company by 19,146.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 70,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,224,000 after buying an additional 70,034,213 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Company by 27.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,871,000 after buying an additional 680,000 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Company during the third quarter worth $36,835,000. RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Company during the second quarter worth $17,414,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Company by 104.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 455,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,697,000 after buying an additional 232,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

About Macquarie Infrastructure Company

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns, operates and invests in a diversified group of infrastructure businesses providing basic services to customers in the United States. Its businesses consist of a bulk liquid terminals business, International-Matex Tank Terminals, an airport services business, Atlantic Aviation, a gas processing and distribution business, Hawaii Gas, and entities comprising a Contracted Power and Energy segment.

