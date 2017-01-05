LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) Stake Cut by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,776 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV were worth $8,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV by 321.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, MU Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) traded down 0.12% during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.68. 2,330,788 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.37 and its 200-day moving average is $80.38. The firm has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.20. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $93.75.

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.01. LyondellBasell Industries NV had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries NV’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post $9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries NV’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. LyondellBasell Industries NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised LyondellBasell Industries NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank AG upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries NV from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Group upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries NV from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 price objective on LyondellBasell Industries NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.67.

LyondellBasell Industries NV Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is a global chemical company. The Company’s segments include Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Refining, and Technology. Its O&P-Americas segment produces and markets olefins, including ethylene and ethylene co-products, and polyolefins.

