Lumenpulse Inc (LMP) Upgraded to Buy at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Lumenpulse Inc (TSE:LMP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LMP. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Lumenpulse from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$19.00 target price on shares of Lumenpulse in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Lumenpulse from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Lumenpulse from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Lumenpulse from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$21.10.

Lumenpulse (TSE:LMP) traded up 0.38% on Wednesday, reaching $18.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares. Lumenpulse has a 52-week low of $13.86 and a 52-week high of $19.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.90. The firm has a market cap of $468.62 million and a PE ratio of 556.06.

Lumenpulse Company Profile

Lumenpulse Inc is engaged in the design, development, assembly and sale of lighting products. The Company operates in two segments: Lumenpulse LED products (LP) and other manufacturers’ products (OMP). The Company’s LP segments’ products consist of light-emitting diode (LED) lighting solutions. The Company’s LP segment designs, manufactures and sells lighting fixtures and solutions for indoor and outdoor applications with its focus on the commercial, institutional and urban environment markets.

