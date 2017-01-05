lululemon athletica inc. (LULU) Receives $71.19 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the forty research firms that are covering the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.19.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered their price objective on lululemon athletica inc. from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised lululemon athletica inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Vetr cut lululemon athletica inc. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $58.74 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised lululemon athletica inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of lululemon athletica inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of lululemon athletica inc. by 18.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,499 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,372,000 after buying an additional 16,356 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of lululemon athletica inc. by 28.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 196,005 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,952,000 after buying an additional 43,812 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of lululemon athletica inc. during the third quarter worth $713,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of lululemon athletica inc. during the third quarter worth $823,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of lululemon athletica inc. by 4.4% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) opened at 69.41 on Monday. lululemon athletica inc. has a 52 week low of $52.71 and a 52 week high of $81.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.23 and a 200 day moving average of $67.10. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 0.43.

lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $544.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.81 million. lululemon athletica inc. had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that lululemon athletica inc. will post $2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica inc. Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc is a designer, distributor and retailer of technical athletic apparel. The Company’s segments include Company-operated stores, Direct to consumer and Other. The Company offers a line of apparel and accessories for women, men and female youth. Its apparel assortment includes items, such as pants, shorts, tops and jackets designed for healthy lifestyle activities and athletic pursuits, such as yoga, running, other sweaty pursuits and athletic wear for female youth.

