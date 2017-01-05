LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Position Held by HMI Capital LLC

HMI Capital LLC maintained its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,779,941 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. LPL Financial Holdings accounts for about 13.8% of HMI Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. HMI Capital LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial Holdings were worth $83,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in LPL Financial Holdings by 13.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in LPL Financial Holdings by 30.5% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 99,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 23,276 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in LPL Financial Holdings by 17.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in LPL Financial Holdings by 30.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 16,247 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in LPL Financial Holdings by 138.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 301,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after buying an additional 174,744 shares during the period.

Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) opened at 37.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.71 and a 200-day moving average of $30.55. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $42.94.

LPL Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. LPL Financial Holdings had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post $2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Position Held by HMI Capital LLC” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/lpl-financial-holdings-inc-lpla-position-held-by-hmi-capital-llc/1140955.html.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial Holdings in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded shares of LPL Financial Holdings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LPL Financial Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of LPL Financial Holdings in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. LPL Financial Holdings currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.96.

LPL Financial Holdings Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc is a broker-dealer, a custodian for registered investment advisors (RIAs) and an independent consultant to retirement plans. The Company provides a platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors (its advisors), including financial advisors at approximately 700 financial institutions across the country.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.