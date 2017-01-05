London Stock Exchange Group Plc (LSE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities Ltd

London Stock Exchange Group Plc (LON:LSE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Numis Securities Ltd in a research report issued on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 2,800 ($34.41) target price on the stock. Numis Securities Ltd’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($36.87) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group Plc in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BNP Paribas lifted their target price on London Stock Exchange Group Plc from GBX 3,050 ($37.48) to GBX 3,200 ($39.33) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. London Stock Exchange Group Plc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,802 ($34.44).

London Stock Exchange Group Plc (LON:LSE) opened at 2915.00 on Tuesday. London Stock Exchange Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 2,083.00 and a one year high of GBX 2,960.00. The firm’s market cap is GBX 10.15 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,799.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,762.30.

London Stock Exchange Group Plc Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc is engaged in infrastructure and capital markets businesses. The Company’s segments include Capital Markets, Post Trade Services CC&G and Monte Titol, Post Trade Services LCH Clearnet, Information Services, Technology Services and Other. Its business activities include Capital Formation, Risk and Balance Sheet Management and Intellectual Property.

