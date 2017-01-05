Loeb Partners Corp Has $2,874,000 Stake in Aflac Incorporated (AFL)

Loeb Partners Corp continued to hold its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,988 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Aflac accounts for approximately 1.0% of Loeb Partners Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Loeb Partners Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Aflac during the second quarter worth $24,130,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Aflac by 104.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 20,196 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its position in Aflac by 14.5% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 30,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Aflac by 2.0% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Aflac by 191.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 228,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,522,000 after buying an additional 150,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.11% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) traded down 0.65% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,240,193 shares. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $74.50. The company has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.48.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post $6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vetr upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.76 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. FBR & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Aflac from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

In other news, VP James Todd Daniels sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.18, for a total transaction of $76,098.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.53 per share, for a total transaction of $68,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at $394,047.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Incorporated is a business holding company. The Company engaged in is supplemental health and life insurance, which is marketed and administered through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus (Aflac). Aflac’s insurance business consists of two segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S.

