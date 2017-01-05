LINDE AG SPON ADR EA REPR 0.10 (LNEGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2017 // No Comments

LINDE AG SPON ADR EA REPR 0.10 (OTC:LNEGY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, StockTargetPrices.com reports.

LINDE AG SPON ADR EA REPR 0.10 (OTC:LNEGY) traded up 0.73% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.45. The company had a trading volume of 59,659 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day moving average is $15.93. LINDE AG SPON ADR EA REPR 0.10 has a 52 week low of $12.94 and a 52 week high of $17.60.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/linde-ag-spon-adr-ea-repr-0-10-lnegy-stock-rating-upgraded-by-sanford-c-bernstein/1141359.html.

Stock Target Prices

Receive News & Ratings for LINDE AG SPON ADR EA REPR 0.10 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LINDE AG SPON ADR EA REPR 0.10 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

 

Latest News

Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 118,244 Shares of Ford Motor Company
Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 118,244 Shares of Ford Motor Company
Nationwide Fund Advisors Lowers Position in Linear Technology Corporation
Nationwide Fund Advisors Lowers Position in Linear Technology Corporation
Catalent Inc Stake Boosted by Nationwide Fund Advisors
Catalent Inc Stake Boosted by Nationwide Fund Advisors
LINDE AG SPON ADR EA REPR 0.10 Stock Rating Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein
LINDE AG SPON ADR EA REPR 0.10 Stock Rating Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein
Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc.
Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc.
Brokers Set Expectations for Regions Financial Corporation’s FY2018 Earnings
Brokers Set Expectations for Regions Financial Corporation’s FY2018 Earnings


Leave a Reply

 
 
© 2006-2017 The Vista Voice. Subscribe