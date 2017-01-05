LINDE AG SPON ADR EA REPR 0.10 (LNEGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

LINDE AG SPON ADR EA REPR 0.10 (OTC:LNEGY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, StockTargetPrices.com reports.

LINDE AG SPON ADR EA REPR 0.10 (OTC:LNEGY) traded up 0.73% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.45. The company had a trading volume of 59,659 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day moving average is $15.93. LINDE AG SPON ADR EA REPR 0.10 has a 52 week low of $12.94 and a 52 week high of $17.60.

