Lincoln National Corp Has $2,757,000 Stake in Clorox Company (The) (CLX)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Clorox Company (The) (NYSE:CLX) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Clorox Company (The) were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox Company (The) by 0.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox Company (The) by 13.8% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox Company (The) by 1.0% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox Company (The) during the third quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox Company (The) by 7.1% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) traded up 0.63% during trading on Thursday, reaching $122.70. 775,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $111.24 and a 52 week high of $140.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.33.

Clorox Company (The) (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The company earned $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Clorox Company (The) had a return on equity of 250.82% and a net margin of 11.27%. Clorox Company (The)’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Clorox Company will post $5.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd. Clorox Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.26%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Clorox Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clorox Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Clorox Company (The) in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Clorox Company (The) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Clorox Company (The) from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.75.

In other Clorox Company (The) news, Director A D. David Mackay purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $114.90 per share, with a total value of $574,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clorox Company (The) Company Profile

The Clorox Company is a manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products. The Company sells its products primarily through mass retail outlets, e-commerce channels, wholesale distributors and medical supply distributors. The Company operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle and International.

