LG Display Co., Ltd. (LPL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “LG Display Co., Ltd., formerly known as LG Philips LCD Co., Ltd., primarily manufactures and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) panels. The Company supplies its products to original equipment manufacturers and multinational corporations. LG Display offers TFT-LCD panels in a range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, and desktop monitors, as well as for handheld application products, such as mobile phones; and medium and large size panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, portable navigation devices, e-paper, digital photo displays, and medical diagnostic equipment. LG Display Co., Ltd. is based in Seoul, the Republic of Korea. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LPL. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of LG Display Co. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Nomura raised LG Display Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut LG Display Co. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $13.18 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised LG Display Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG cut LG Display Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. LG Display Co. presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.82.

Shares of LG Display Co. (NYSE:LPL) opened at 13.07 on Wednesday. LG Display Co. has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $14.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.58 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average is $12.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of LG Display Co. during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Crow Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LG Display Co. during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of LG Display Co. during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of LG Display Co. by 5.1% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Alpha Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LG Display Co. during the third quarter worth about $150,000. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LG Display Co.

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures thin-film transistor liquid crystal display, organic light emitting diode and other display panel technologies. The Company manufactures display panels in a range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers and various other applications, including mobile devices.

