Legacy Reserves LP (LGCY) Short Interest Update

Legacy Reserves LP (NASDAQ:LGCY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,054,217 shares, a drop of 37.6% from the November 30th total of 1,690,579 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 754,130 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Legacy Reserves by 346.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 337,663 shares in the last quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Legacy Reserves by 40.2% in the second quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 184,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 52,794 shares in the last quarter. Deere & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Reserves during the second quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Legacy Reserves by 73.4% in the second quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 661,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 280,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY) opened at 2.46 on Thursday. Legacy Reserves has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $3.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.00.

Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $83.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.38) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Legacy Reserves will post $0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LGCY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Legacy Reserves from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Legacy Reserves from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Vetr raised Legacy Reserves from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.88 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.28.

Legacy Reserves Company Profile

Legacy Reserves LP (Legacy) is a master limited partnership company. The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties located in the Permian Basin, Rocky Mountain and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. The Company has proved reserves of approximately 164.2 million barrels of crude oil equivalent (MMBoe), of which over 73% are natural gas, approximately 27% are oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) and over 97% are classified as proved developed producing.

