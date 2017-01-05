Leerink Swann Analysts Give Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (HRTX) a $21.00 Price Target

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has been assigned a $21.00 price target by analysts at Leerink Swann in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Leerink Swann’s price target suggests a potential upside of 52.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Group reduced their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Brean Capital initiated coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) traded down 8.877% on Thursday, hitting $12.575. 1,851,827 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.13. Heron Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $27.13.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will post ($4.51) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 7.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 3.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $451,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 8.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company engaged in developing pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer or pain. The Company’s product candidates include SUSTOL, HTX-019 and HTX-011. All of its product candidates utilize science and technology platforms, including its Biochronomer drug delivery technology.

