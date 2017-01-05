Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 809 Shares of Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,232 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic PLC were worth $4,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in Medtronic PLC by 35.2% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Medtronic PLC by 0.5% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in Medtronic PLC during the second quarter valued at $132,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Medtronic PLC by 4.4% in the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic PLC by 22.4% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) traded down 0.62% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.83. The company had a trading volume of 6,217,295 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.94. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $69.35 and a 52 week high of $89.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.37 and its 200-day moving average is $82.73.

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Medtronic PLC had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post $4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Medtronic PLC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Medtronic PLC in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America Corporation cut Medtronic PLC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. J P Morgan Chase & Co cut Medtronic PLC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Medtronic PLC in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.88.

In related news, Director Robert C. Pozen bought 13,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,048.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James T. Lenehan bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.27 per share, for a total transaction of $146,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic PLC

Medtronic Public Limited Company (Medtronic) is a medical technology and services company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets its medical devices and technologies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians and patients in approximately 160 countries. The Company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Technologies Group, Restorative Therapies Group and Diabetes Group.

