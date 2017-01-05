Lear Corporation (LEA) Lowered to “Hold” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI lowered shares of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on LEA. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Lear Corporation from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lear Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets downgraded Lear Corporation from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lear Corporation presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.73.

Shares of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) opened at 136.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.26. Lear Corporation has a 12-month low of $93.54 and a 12-month high of $138.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.08.

Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The business earned $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Lear Corporation had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lear Corporation will post $13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Lear Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Capo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.82, for a total transaction of $131,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,663.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald L. Runkle sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total transaction of $515,658.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,475.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Lear Corporation by 30.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 362,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,854,000 after buying an additional 84,929 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lear Corporation by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 260,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,547,000 after buying an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Lear Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,829,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lear Corporation by 292.7% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 686,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,222,000 after buying an additional 511,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Lear Corporation by 35.3% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 346,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,224,000 after buying an additional 90,279 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lear Corporation

Lear Corporation (Lear) is a supplier to the global automotive industry. The Company is engaged in supplying seating, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components and software, to automotive manufacturers. The Company operates through two segments: seating and electrical.

