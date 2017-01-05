Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 1,655,664 Univar Inc. (UNVR)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Univar Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,655,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,176,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. Longview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Univar during the second quarter worth about $227,835,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Univar by 81.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,309,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,854,000 after buying an additional 2,837,772 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Univar by 458.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,758,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,428,000 after buying an additional 1,443,806 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Univar during the second quarter worth about $27,242,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Univar during the second quarter worth about $18,227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Univar Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) traded down 0.67% on Thursday, hitting $28.02. 51,941 shares of the stock were exchanged. Univar Inc. has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $28.98. The company’s market cap is $3.88 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.07 and its 200-day moving average is $21.70.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Univar had a positive return on equity of 8.52% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Univar Inc. will post $0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 1,655,664 Univar Inc. (UNVR)” was first published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/laurion-capital-management-lp-purchases-shares-of-1655664-univar-inc-unvr/1141004.html.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNVR. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Univar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Univar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group initiated coverage on shares of Univar in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

In related news, SVP Erik Viens sold 2,000 shares of Univar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $52,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,262.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Oversby sold 151,172 shares of Univar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $3,962,218.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,841,694.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Univar Company Profile

Univar Inc is a distributor of commodity and specialty chemicals. The Company’s segments include Univar USA (USA); Univar Canada (Canada); Univar Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Rest of World. The Rest of World segment includes developing businesses in Latin America, including Brazil and Mexico, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univar Inc. (NYSE:UNVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.