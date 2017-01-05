Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $10,072,000 in VWR Corporation (VWR)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of VWR Corporation (NASDAQ:VWR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 355,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,072,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in VWR Corporation during the second quarter worth $111,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its stake in VWR Corporation by 113.0% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VWR Corporation during the second quarter worth $177,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in VWR Corporation during the second quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in VWR Corporation by 82.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWR Corporation (NASDAQ:VWR) traded down 0.08% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.64. 1,177,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.84. VWR Corporation has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $31.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.12.

VWR Corporation (NASDAQ:VWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. VWR Corporation had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that VWR Corporation will post $1.71 EPS for the current year.

VWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded VWR Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America Corporation downgraded VWR Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

About VWR Corporation

VWR Corporation is a provider of laboratory products, services and solutions to the life science, general research and applied markets. The Company operates in two segments: Americas and EMEA-APAC. Its Americas segment consists of operations located principally in the United States and Canada, as well as in Puerto Rico, Mexico and select countries in Central and South America, including Costa Rica, Brazil, Argentina and Chile, and includes over 65 facilities located in approximately 10 countries.

