Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 1,685,616 Platform Specialty Products Corporation (PAH)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Platform Specialty Products Corporation (NYSE:PAH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,685,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,670,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Platform Specialty Products Corporation by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,786,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,547,000 after buying an additional 836,225 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Platform Specialty Products Corporation by 6.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,564,000 after buying an additional 710,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Platform Specialty Products Corporation by 16.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,549,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,680,000 after buying an additional 1,521,976 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Platform Specialty Products Corporation by 1.9% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 9,659,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,777,000 after buying an additional 176,903 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in Platform Specialty Products Corporation by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,968,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,186,000 after buying an additional 128,566 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Platform Specialty Products Corporation (NYSE:PAH) traded up 1.87% during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,234,560 shares. Platform Specialty Products Corporation has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.88 billion. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average is $8.75.

Platform Specialty Products Corporation (NYSE:PAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Platform Specialty Products Corporation had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The firm earned $891 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Platform Specialty Products Corporation will post $0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/laurion-capital-management-lp-acquires-shares-of-1685616-platform-specialty-products-corporation-pah/1141202.html.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAH. Nomura raised shares of Platform Specialty Products Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Platform Specialty Products Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Roth Capital set a $12.00 target price on shares of Platform Specialty Products Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays PLC set a $10.00 target price on shares of Platform Specialty Products Corporation and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.80.

In other Platform Specialty Products Corporation news, insider Diego Lopez Casanello acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.26 per share, for a total transaction of $33,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,520. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Platform Specialty Products Corporation (NYSE:PAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Platform Specialty Products Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platform Specialty Products Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.