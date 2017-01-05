Langen Mcalenn Reaffirms Buy Rating for Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO)

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Langen Mcalenn in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BRO. Barclays PLC lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup Inc. lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank AG lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.62.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) traded down 0.77% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.21. 249,682 shares of the stock traded hands. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $28.41 and a 12-month high of $45.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.85 and its 200 day moving average is $38.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $462.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post $1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $435,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Freebourn sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $1,072,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.4% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is a diversified insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service company. The Company markets and sells insurance products and services in the property, casualty and employee benefits areas. It provides customers with non-investment insurance contracts, as well as other targeted, customized risk management products and services.

