L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. (LLL) Shares Bought by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LLL) by 358.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,550 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in L-3 Communications Holdings were worth $10,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in L-3 Communications Holdings during the second quarter valued at about $88,005,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in L-3 Communications Holdings by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,167,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,465,000 after buying an additional 414,327 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in L-3 Communications Holdings by 47.1% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 760,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,540,000 after buying an additional 243,413 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in L-3 Communications Holdings by 144.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 384,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,368,000 after buying an additional 227,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in L-3 Communications Holdings by 16.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,189,000 after buying an additional 169,817 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LLL) traded up 0.07% during trading on Thursday, hitting $152.33. The company had a trading volume of 414,802 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.38 and its 200 day moving average is $149.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.09. L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.88 and a 1-year high of $161.91.

L-3 Communications Holdings (NYSE:LLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.06. L-3 Communications Holdings had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm earned $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. will post $7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. L-3 Communications Holdings’s payout ratio is currently 61.95%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays PLC raised shares of L-3 Communications Holdings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of L-3 Communications Holdings in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of L-3 Communications Holdings in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L-3 Communications Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Vertical Group assumed coverage on shares of L-3 Communications Holdings in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.15.

In other news, Chairman Michael T. Strianese sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $3,052,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About L-3 Communications Holdings

L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc (L-3 Holdings) operates through its operating subsidiary L-3 Communications (L-3). The Company operates through three segments: Electronic Systems, which provides a range of products and services, including components, products, subsystems, systems and related services to military and commercial customers; Aerospace Systems, which provides products and services for the Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) market, specializing in signals intelligence (SIGINT) and multi-intelligence platforms, and Communication Systems, which provides network and communication systems, secure communications products, radio frequency components, satellite communication terminals, and space, microwave and telemetry products.

