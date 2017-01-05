King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 336,479 Shares of PGT, Inc. (PGTI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of PGT, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGTI) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 690,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336,479 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in PGT were worth $7,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGT during the third quarter worth approximately $29,565,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGT during the third quarter worth approximately $18,130,000. Sheffield Asset Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of PGT by 113.3% in the second quarter. Sheffield Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 989,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,189,000 after buying an additional 525,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of PGT by 24.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,175,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,103,000 after buying an additional 231,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PGT by 37.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 818,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,730,000 after buying an additional 222,529 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PGT, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGTI) traded down 1.28% during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.55. The stock had a trading volume of 124,816 shares. PGT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.14.

PGT (NASDAQ:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. PGT had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PGT, Inc. will post $0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PGTI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PGT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. FBR & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of PGT in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

PGT Company Profile

PGT, Inc is a manufacturer and supplier of residential impact-resistant windows and doors. The Company operates through the manufacture and sale of windows and doors segment. The Company’s impact-resistant products are marketed under the WinGuard, PremierVue, PGT Architectural Systems and PGT Commercial Storefront System brand names, combine heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris.

