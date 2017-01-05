Kimberly S. Taylor Sells 1,351 Shares of CME Group Inc. (CME) Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) insider Kimberly S. Taylor sold 1,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.88, for a total value of $156,553.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,542,459.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) opened at 115.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.08. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $81.87 and a one year high of $124.01. The company has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.83.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $842 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.94 million. CME Group had a net margin of 41.54% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post $4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous dividend of $2.90. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.94%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. RBC Capital Markets set a $92.00 target price on CME Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on CME Group from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $116.00 target price on CME Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted their target price on CME Group from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,131,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,833,000 after buying an additional 406,686 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,079,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,184,000 after buying an additional 197,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 10,124,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,182,000 after buying an additional 31,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 9,464,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,261,000 after buying an additional 391,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,064,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,427,000 after buying an additional 88,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc is a provider of products across all major asset classes, based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals. The Company’s products include both exchange-traded and privately negotiated futures and options contracts and swaps. The Company connects buyers and sellers together through its CME Globex electronic trading platform across the globe and its open outcry trading facilities in Chicago and New York City.

