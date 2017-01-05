Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) Position Raised by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 424,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark Corporation were worth $53,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 175.8% in the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 50.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 288.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) traded down 0.03% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.15. The company had a trading volume of 132,716 shares. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 52-week low of $111.30 and a 52-week high of $138.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.61 and its 200 day moving average is $123.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.60.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Kimberly-Clark Corporation had a return on equity of 648.51% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post $6.00 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 67.03%.

A number of research firms have commented on KMB. RBC Capital Markets set a $118.00 target price on Kimberly-Clark Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation in a report on Sunday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark Corporation from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, downgraded Kimberly-Clark Corporation from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.60.

In other Kimberly-Clark Corporation news, Director Robert W. Decherd bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.59 per share, for a total transaction of $227,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,418.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mielke sold 11,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $1,353,959.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,513.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of a range of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. The Company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue and K-C Professional. The Company’s Personal Care segment offers various solutions and products, such as disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

