KeyCorp (KEY) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 91.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 355,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 170,252 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 10.6% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 8,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Wealthfront Inc. bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Sigma Investment Management Co boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 11.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Investment Management Co now owns 11,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 84.1% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) traded down 1.24% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.28. 13,709,244 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.11. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $18.66.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business earned $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post $1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.08%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. Rafferty Capital Markets raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Vetr cut shares of KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.14 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Saturday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp is a bank holding company. The Bank operates through its subsidiary, KeyBank National Association (KeyBank), which is engaged in providing banking services. Through KeyBank and other subsidiaries, the Company provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate and institutional clients.

