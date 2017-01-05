Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has $23.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kennedy Wilson is a vertically-integrated real estate investment and services company. The company offers a comprehensive array of real estate services including property and asset management, brokerage and auction services, and construction and trust management. Through its fund management and separate account businesses, Kennedy Wilson is a strategic investor and manager of real estate investments in the United States and Japan. The company thrives on opportunity – identifying, creating, seizing and maximizing real estate opportunities. The company is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KW. Goodbody reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings in a research report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings in a report on Monday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (NYSE:KW) opened at 20.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.36 and its 200-day moving average is $21.14. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings has a 12 month low of $15.74 and a 12 month high of $23.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 155.97 and a beta of 1.41.

WARNING: “Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/kennedy-wilson-holdings-inc-kw-upgraded-to-buy-by-zacks-investment-research/1140969.html.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings by 39.7% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 549,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,424,000 after buying an additional 156,300 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings by 4.1% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 31,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Real Estate Management Services LLC boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings by 17.5% in the second quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 1,377,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,114,000 after buying an additional 205,500 shares during the period. Northpointe Capital LLC boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings by 7.2% in the second quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 315,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after buying an additional 21,106 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 392,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

About Kennedy-Wilson Holdings

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company. The Company owns, operates and invests in real estate. The Company focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy and Japan. The Company also provides real estate services primarily to financial services clients.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (KW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.