Joy Global Inc. (JOY) Insider Peter B. Salditt Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Joy Global Inc. (NYSE:JOY) insider Peter B. Salditt sold 50,000 shares of Joy Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $1,401,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,514.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joy Global Inc. (NYSE:JOY) opened at 28.09 on Thursday. Joy Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $28.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.04 and a 200 day moving average of $26.83. The company’s market capitalization is $2.77 billion.

Joy Global (NYSE:JOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm earned $656 million during the quarter. Joy Global had a positive return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Joy Global Inc. will post $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. Joy Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOY. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Joy Global by 71.9% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. First New York Securities LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of Joy Global during the third quarter valued at about $153,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its position in shares of Joy Global by 1,233.3% in the second quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Joy Global during the second quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Joy Global by 368.4% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JOY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Joy Global in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Joy Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. CL King downgraded shares of Joy Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. William Blair downgraded shares of Joy Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Joy Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Joy Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.39.

Joy Global Company Profile

Joy Global Inc is a manufacturer and servicer of mining equipment for the extraction of metals and minerals. The Company manufactures and markets original equipment and parts, and performs services for both underground and surface mining, as well as certain industrial applications. Its equipment is used in mining regions to mine coal, copper, iron ore, oil sands, gold, and other minerals and ores.

