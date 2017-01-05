Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 48.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 143,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,923 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC were worth $6,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Johnson Controls International PLC by 38.2% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 290,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,526,000 after buying an additional 80,344 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Johnson Controls International PLC by 5.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 722,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,688,000 after buying an additional 40,114 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International PLC during the third quarter worth $206,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International PLC by 140.1% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 88,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 51,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International PLC during the third quarter worth $2,214,000. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) traded down 1.29% on Thursday, hitting $41.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,184,847 shares. The firm’s market cap is $39.25 billion. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 1-year low of $28.94 and a 1-year high of $48.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.69 and a 200 day moving average of $44.03.

Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.20. Johnson Controls International PLC had a positive return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post $2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. Johnson Controls International PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -208.72%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JCI. RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International PLC in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson Controls International PLC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International PLC in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International PLC in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International PLC in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International PLC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.13.

Johnson Controls International PLC Company Profile

Johnson Controls, Inc is a technology company. The Company provides products, services and solutions to optimize energy and operational efficiencies of buildings; lead-acid automotive batteries and advanced batteries for hybrid and electric vehicles, and seating and interior systems for automobiles. The Company operates in two segments: Building Efficiency and Power Solutions.

