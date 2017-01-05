Joel Linzner Sells 4,000 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) EVP Joel Linzner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $314,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,380,351.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Joel Linzner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 1st, Joel Linzner sold 4,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total transaction of $308,880.00.
Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) traded down 2.07% during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.96. 3,294,988 shares of the stock traded hands. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.01 and a 1-year high of $86.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.81. The stock has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.55.
Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.56. The company earned $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 27.62%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post $3.70 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on EA shares. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Vetr raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.20 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.16.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,807,407 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,258,208,000 after buying an additional 3,570,117 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 46.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,478,959 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $639,284,000 after buying an additional 2,367,576 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 86.1% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,555,356 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $269,354,000 after buying an additional 1,644,713 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 30.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,818,390 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $365,042,000 after buying an additional 1,130,252 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth $69,889,000. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Electronic Arts
Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes and distributes games, content and services that can be played by consumers on a range of platforms, which include consoles, personal computers (PCs), mobile phones and tablets. The Company’s games and services are based on a portfolio of intellectual property that includes established brands, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, Star Wars, Battlefield, the Sims and Need for Speed.
