Joel Linzner Sells 4,000 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) EVP Joel Linzner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $314,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,380,351.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Joel Linzner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, Joel Linzner sold 4,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total transaction of $308,880.00.

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) traded down 2.07% during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.96. 3,294,988 shares of the stock traded hands. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.01 and a 1-year high of $86.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.81. The stock has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.55.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.56. The company earned $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 27.62%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post $3.70 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/joel-linzner-sells-4000-shares-of-electronic-arts-inc-ea-stock/1141480.html.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EA shares. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Vetr raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.20 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.16.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,807,407 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,258,208,000 after buying an additional 3,570,117 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 46.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,478,959 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $639,284,000 after buying an additional 2,367,576 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 86.1% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,555,356 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $269,354,000 after buying an additional 1,644,713 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 30.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,818,390 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $365,042,000 after buying an additional 1,130,252 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth $69,889,000. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes and distributes games, content and services that can be played by consumers on a range of platforms, which include consoles, personal computers (PCs), mobile phones and tablets. The Company’s games and services are based on a portfolio of intellectual property that includes established brands, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, Star Wars, Battlefield, the Sims and Need for Speed.

