JLB & Associates Inc. Purchases 735 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (MA)

JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 3.8% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $13,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 24.7% in the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 121,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,383,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 92,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,453,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boulegeris Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the third quarter. Boulegeris Investments Inc. now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) traded up 0.72% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,087,834 shares. The company has a market cap of $116.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.93 and its 200 day moving average is $99.23. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $78.52 and a 1-year high of $108.93.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 38.11% and a return on equity of 69.11%. The business earned $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post $3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 21st. RBC Capital Markets upgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Vetr cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.63 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.32.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 72,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total transaction of $7,482,450.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,592,747 shares in the company, valued at $11,806,490,723.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.99, for a total transaction of $258,916.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,704.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

MasterCard Incorporated is a technology company that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses across the world. The Company operates through payment solutions segment. The Company allows user to make payments by a range of payment solutions and services using various brands, which include MasterCard, Maestro and Cirrus.

