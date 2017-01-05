JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) Director Sells $115,251.20 in Stock

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) Director Joel Clinton Peterson sold 5,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $115,251.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 579,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,039,885.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joel Clinton Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 1st, Joel Clinton Peterson sold 5,120 shares of JetBlue Airways Corporation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $88,934.40.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) opened at 22.65 on Thursday. JetBlue Airways Corporation has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $23.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.32.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. JetBlue Airways Corporation had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 21.13%. JetBlue Airways Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Corporation will post $2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen and Company downgraded JetBlue Airways Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Imperial Capital raised their target price on JetBlue Airways Corporation from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. downgraded JetBlue Airways Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Vetr raised JetBlue Airways Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays PLC assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways Corporation in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways Corporation by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways Corporation by 0.6% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways Corporation by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 55,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways Corporation by 0.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Corporation Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation is a passenger carrier company. The Company provides air transportation services across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America. It operates various types of aircrafts, including Airbus A321, Airbus A320 and Embraer E190. It also provides premium transcontinental product called Mint.

