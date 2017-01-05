Jerri F. Dickseski Sells 776 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) Stock

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $143,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,269 shares in the company, valued at $6,154,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) traded up 1.95% on Thursday, hitting $195.61. The stock had a trading volume of 850,744 shares. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.19. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.20 and a 1-year high of $197.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.78 and its 200 day moving average is $167.77.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.13. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company earned $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post $10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HII. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.5% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 56.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at $336,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at $222,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HII shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank AG raised their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen and Company downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.78.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc (HII) designs, builds, overhauls and repairs ships for the United States Navy and the United States Coast Guard. The Company is the designer, builder and refueler of nuclear powered aircraft carriers, a builder of amphibious assault and expeditionary warfare ships for the United States Navy and the sole builder of National Security Cutters (NSCs) for the United States Coast Guard.

