Jefferies Group Lowers Ocado Group PLC (OCDO) Price Target to GBX 250

Ocado Group PLC (LON:OCDO) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Jefferies Group from GBX 265 ($3.26) to GBX 250 ($3.07) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.64) price objective on shares of Ocado Group PLC in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reduced their price objective on Ocado Group PLC from GBX 450 ($5.53) to GBX 440 ($5.41) and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.46) price objective on shares of Ocado Group PLC in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Numis Securities Ltd reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.92) price target on shares of Ocado Group PLC in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.70) price target on shares of Ocado Group PLC in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 320.83 ($3.94).

Shares of Ocado Group PLC (LON:OCDO) opened at 260.832 on Thursday. Ocado Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 203.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 352.13. The firm’s market cap is GBX 1.54 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 261.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 267.20.

In related news, insider Douglas McCallum acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 277 ($3.40) per share, for a total transaction of £221,600 ($272,336.24). Also, insider Alex Mahon acquired 6,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 272 ($3.34) per share, for a total transaction of £17,016.32 ($20,912.28).

Ocado Group PLC Company Profile

Ocado Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in grocery retailing and the development and monetization of intellectual property (IP) and technology used for the online retailing, logistics and distribution of grocery and consumer goods. The Company sells groceries and other every day and specialist products to consumers placing orders through its interfaces.

