Janney Montgomery Scott Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (AGRX)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) opened at 2.63 on Thursday. Agile Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The firm’s market cap is $75.63 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.04.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.08. Equities research analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics will post ($1.15) EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 11.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,612 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 6,355 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 25.3% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 407,582 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 82,334 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 376,728 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 45,455 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 353,856 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 13,046 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a women’s health specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused in the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products. The Company has developed a transdermal patch technology, called Skinfusion. The Company’s lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is a combined hormonal contraceptive (CHC) patch.

