James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is an insurance company which own and operate specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance segments. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. FBR & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of James River Group Holdings in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded James River Group Holdings from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded James River Group Holdings from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of James River Group Holdings (NASDAQ:JRVR) opened at 42.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.06 and its 200 day moving average is $36.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.58. James River Group Holdings has a 52 week low of $25.86 and a 52 week high of $42.22.

James River Group Holdings (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. James River Group Holdings had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business earned $151.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that James River Group Holdings will post $2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from James River Group Holdings’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. James River Group Holdings’s payout ratio is 58.25%.

In other news, Director Bryan Martin sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $17,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRVR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in James River Group Holdings by 8.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 671,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,809,000 after buying an additional 54,338 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in James River Group Holdings by 11.1% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 25,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in James River Group Holdings by 12,238.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in James River Group Holdings during the second quarter worth about $1,495,000. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new position in James River Group Holdings during the second quarter worth about $598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is an insurance holding company. The Company owns and operates a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates through four segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers excess and surplus commercial lines liability and property insurance.

