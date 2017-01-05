James Investment Research Inc. Sells 177,850 Shares of KeyCorp (KEY)

James Investment Research Inc. cut its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 14.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,050,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 177,850 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $12,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in KeyCorp during the second quarter valued at $185,766,000. Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX boosted its position in KeyCorp by 26.7% in the third quarter. Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX now owns 276,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after buying an additional 58,271 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at $11,632,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in KeyCorp by 15.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,065,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,306,000 after buying an additional 411,224 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in KeyCorp during the second quarter valued at $9,292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) traded down 1.648% during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.205. 10,573,484 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average is $13.74. The firm has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.974 and a beta of 1.11. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $18.66.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. KeyCorp had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business earned $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that KeyCorp will post $1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.08%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KEY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Standpoint Research cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.80.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp is a bank holding company. The Bank operates through its subsidiary, KeyBank National Association (KeyBank), which is engaged in providing banking services. Through KeyBank and other subsidiaries, the Company provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate and institutional clients.

