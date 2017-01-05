James Investment Research Inc. Lowers Position in BT Group PLC (BT)

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its stake in BT Group PLC (NYSE:BT) by 9.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 453,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,356 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in BT Group PLC were worth $11,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BT. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in BT Group PLC by 33.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc raised its position in BT Group PLC by 15.4% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in BT Group PLC during the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in BT Group PLC by 394.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in BT Group PLC by 6.2% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

BT Group PLC (NYSE:BT) traded up 2.06% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.32. 484,948 shares of the company traded hands. BT Group PLC has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $36.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.94.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. BT Group PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “James Investment Research Inc. Lowers Position in BT Group PLC (BT)” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/james-investment-research-inc-lowers-position-in-bt-group-plc-bt/1141262.html.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BT. Haitong Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($6.88) target price on shares of BT Group PLC in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank AG cut their target price on BT Group PLC from GBX 345 ($4.24) to GBX 325 ($3.99) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BT Group PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Macquarie reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.69) target price on shares of BT Group PLC in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.92) price target on shares of BT Group PLC in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $431.82.

BT Group PLC Company Profile

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BT Group PLC (NYSE:BT).

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.