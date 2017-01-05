James Investment Research Inc. Buys 161,514 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 805,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161,514 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $12,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $175,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Mizuho Securities USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Genesee Valley Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Genesee Valley Trust Co. now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) traded up 0.0195% on Thursday, reaching $16.8933. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,664 shares. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $17.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average is $15.84. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.94 billion.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The company had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.13 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post $0.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -545.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Brandywine Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company provides leasing, property management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and other tenant-related services for a portfolio of office, industrial, retail and mixed-use properties. The Company manages its portfolio within four segments: Pennsylvania Suburbs, Philadelphia Central Business District (CBD), Metropolitan Washington, DC and Austin, Texas.

