James B. Morgan Sells 7,500 Shares of Daktronics, Inc. (DAKT) Stock

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Director James B. Morgan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $79,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,379,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,592,623.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) opened at 11.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $484.32 million, a PE ratio of 50.23 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average is $8.61. Daktronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $11.12.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Daktronics had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $170 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Daktronics, Inc. will post $0.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Daktronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.28%.

DAKT has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (up previously from $9.50) on shares of Daktronics in a report on Saturday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Singular Research initiated coverage on shares of Daktronics in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Daktronics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KCG Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Daktronics during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Daktronics by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Daktronics during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Daktronics during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Daktronics by 7.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc is a supplier of electronic scoreboards, electronic display systems, digital messaging solutions, software and services for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. The Company operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

