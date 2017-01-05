J P Morgan Chase & Co Raises Senior plc (SNR) Price Target to GBX 215

Senior plc (LON:SNR) had its target price raised by investment analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co from GBX 205 ($2.52) to GBX 215 ($2.64) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SNR. Liberum Capital cut their target price on Senior plc from GBX 225 ($2.77) to GBX 180 ($2.21) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Group upped their target price on Senior plc from GBX 245 ($3.01) to GBX 250 ($3.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Peel Hunt cut their target price on Senior plc from GBX 240 ($2.95) to GBX 195 ($2.40) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Senior plc to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 240 ($2.95) to GBX 190 ($2.34) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, N+1 Singer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Senior plc in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 210.50 ($2.59).

Senior plc (LON:SNR) opened at 193.80 on Thursday. The company’s market cap is GBX 811.63 million. Senior plc has a 52-week low of GBX 161.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 245.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 187.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 205.55.

In related news, insider Andrew Bodenham purchased 20,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.36) per share, with a total value of £39,102.72 ($48,055.45).

Senior plc Company Profile

Senior plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is an engineering solutions provider. The Company designs, manufactures and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle and energy markets. It operates in two divisions: Aerospace and Flexonics.

