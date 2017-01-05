J P Morgan Chase & Co Increases Meggitt plc (MGGT) Price Target to GBX 470

Meggitt plc (LON:MGGT) had its target price raised by analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co from GBX 465 ($5.71) to GBX 470 ($5.78) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MGGT. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price objective on shares of Meggitt plc from GBX 370 ($4.55) to GBX 460 ($5.65) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 463 ($5.69) price objective on shares of Meggitt plc in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.55) price objective on shares of Meggitt plc in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Panmure Gordon reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 325 ($3.99) price objective on shares of Meggitt plc in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted their price objective on shares of Meggitt plc from GBX 520 ($6.39) to GBX 535 ($6.57) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Meggitt plc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 440.47 ($5.41).

Shares of Meggitt plc (LON:MGGT) opened at 450.50 on Thursday. The company’s market cap is GBX 3.49 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 466.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 446.86. Meggitt plc has a 12 month low of GBX 342.40 and a 12 month high of GBX 485.10.

In related news, insider Nigel Rudd bought 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 454 ($5.58) per share, with a total value of £4,767 ($5,858.42).

Meggitt plc Company Profile

Meggitt PLC is an engineering company. The Company’s segments are Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems and the Meggitt Equipment Group. Its Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems is a supplier of aircraft wheels, brakes and brake control systems.

