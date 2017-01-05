J P Morgan Chase & Co Analysts Give Merck KGaA (MRK) a €100.00 Price Target

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) received a €100.00 ($104.17) price target from stock analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

MRK has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank AG set a €118.00 ($122.92) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €103.00 ($107.29) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Nord/LB set a €114.00 ($118.75) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. DZ Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC set a €95.00 ($98.96) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €103.76 ($108.08).

Shares of Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) traded up 1.33% during trading on Thursday, reaching €102.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,091 shares. The stock has a market cap of €44.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €96.21 and a 200-day moving average price of €95.53. Merck KGaA has a one year low of €70.87 and a one year high of €102.90.

