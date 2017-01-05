J & J Snack Foods Corp. to Post FY2017 Earnings of $4.27 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (JJSF)

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) – William Blair increased their FY2017 EPS estimates for shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. in a research note issued on Tuesday. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the brokerage will earn $4.27 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.20.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The company earned $262.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.65 million. J & J Snack Foods Corp. had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company's revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JJSF. Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. DA Davidson downgraded J & J Snack Foods Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) traded down 0.53% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $133.90. 54,363 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.57. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12-month low of $97.73 and a 12-month high of $135.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 0.63.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. by 62.5% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 203,341 shares of the company's stock worth $24,252,000 after buying an additional 78,220 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. by 13.5% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 77,887 shares of the company's stock worth $9,278,000 after buying an additional 9,261 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 71,254 shares of the company's stock worth $8,499,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. by 163.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,105 shares of the company's stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 20,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. by 2.4% in the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the company's stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company's stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from J & J Snack Foods Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. J & J Snack Foods Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.69%.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (J & J) manufactures nutritional snack foods and distributes frozen beverages. The Company operates in three business segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets and Frozen Beverages. The Company’s food service segment is engaged in selling primary products, such as soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products and baked goods.

