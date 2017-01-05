Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS) SVP Brett P. Monia Sells 309 Shares of Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) SVP Brett P. Monia sold 309 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $15,017.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,596.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) opened at 49.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.43 and its 200-day moving average is $34.75. The firm’s market cap is $5.98 billion. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $59.04.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm earned $110.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.65 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 120.60% and a negative net margin of 77.30%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 125.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post ($1.11) earnings per share for the current year.

IONS has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Leerink Swann lifted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Laidlaw lifted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $1,271,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,326,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,885,000 after buying an additional 238,566 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, formerly Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, is engaged in discovering and developing ribonucleic acid-targeted (RNA-targeted) therapeutics. The Company operates through two segments: Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics. The Company’s Ionis Core segment is developing a drug discovery platform.

