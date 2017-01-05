Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS) Chairman Stanley T. Crooke Sells 18,700 Shares

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 18,700 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $914,243.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 30,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,117.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) opened at 49.34 on Thursday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.59 and a 52-week high of $59.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.43 and a 200-day moving average of $34.75. The stock’s market capitalization is $5.98 billion.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 120.60% and a negative net margin of 77.30%. The firm had revenue of $110.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.65 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post ($1.11) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 118.5% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IONS shares. Leerink Swann restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.02.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, formerly Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, is engaged in discovering and developing ribonucleic acid-targeted (RNA-targeted) therapeutics. The Company operates through two segments: Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics. The Company’s Ionis Core segment is developing a drug discovery platform.

