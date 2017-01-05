Investors Buy Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG) on Weakness on Insider Selling

Investors bought shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) on weakness during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. $63.12 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $35.97 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $27.15 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Transdigm Group had the 16th highest net in-flow for the day. Transdigm Group traded down ($0.32) for the day and closed at $251.73Specifically, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.09, for a total transaction of $2,710,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,421,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Nicholas Howley sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.25, for a total value of $9,296,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,013,418.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TDG. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Transdigm Group in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Group set a $306.00 target price on Transdigm Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Transdigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased their target price on Transdigm Group from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Transdigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.58.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $251.63 and a 200 day moving average of $270.67. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.55.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.09. The company earned $875.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.26 million. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 17.30% and a negative return on equity of 71.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post $12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Transdigm Group by 1,092.9% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Transdigm Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Transdigm Group by 69.3% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Transdigm Group by 19.0% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Transdigm Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,757,000.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components for use on commercial and military aircraft in service. The Company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

