Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Has $2,730,000 Position in General Electric Company (GE)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. General Electric Company accounts for approximately 2.1% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in General Electric Company were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric Company by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 575,093,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,103,945,000 after buying an additional 3,276,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in General Electric Company by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 108,746,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,325,000 after buying an additional 2,477,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its stake in General Electric Company by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 75,537,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,934,000 after buying an additional 262,526 shares during the period. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its stake in General Electric Company by 0.7% in the second quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 74,766,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,652,000 after buying an additional 521,321 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in General Electric Company by 4.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,928,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,942,000 after buying an additional 1,918,773 shares during the period. 53.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) traded down 0.57% on Thursday, hitting $31.52. 25,856,823 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $278.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.49 and its 200-day moving average is $30.73. General Electric Company has a 1-year low of $27.10 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. General Electric Company had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $29.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. General Electric Company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that General Electric Company will post $1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from General Electric Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. General Electric Company’s dividend payout ratio is 83.48%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GE. RBC Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of General Electric Company in a research note on Thursday. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of General Electric Company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Electric Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Vetr raised shares of General Electric Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.17 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of General Electric Company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.28.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey R. Immelt purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.24 per share, with a total value of $1,462,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,248,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,751,637.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

