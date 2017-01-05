Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Cempra (CEMP)

Cempra (NASDAQ: CEMP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/2/2017 – Cempra was given a new $28.00 price target on by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/2/2017 – Cempra had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen and Company.

12/30/2016 – Cempra was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

12/30/2016 – Cempra was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock.

12/30/2016 – Cempra had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

12/30/2016 – Cempra had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

12/29/2016 – Cempra was downgraded by analysts at Ladenburg Thalmann from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/29/2016 – Cempra had its price target raised by analysts at S&P Equity Research from $2.65 to $3.15.

12/29/2016 – Cempra was downgraded by analysts at WBB Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $40.00.

12/20/2016 – Cempra was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $18.00.

12/15/2016 – Cempra had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

12/12/2016 – Cempra was given a new $10.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Group. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/23/2016 – Cempra was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $35.00.

11/23/2016 – Cempra was downgraded by analysts at Gabelli from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/23/2016 – Cempra was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/21/2016 – Cempra was downgraded by analysts at Cowen and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

11/11/2016 – Cempra was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/10/2016 – Cempra was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $9.19 price target on the stock.

11/9/2016 – Cempra was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2016 – Cempra was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $35.00.

11/8/2016 – Cempra had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. They now have a $27.50 price target on the stock.

11/8/2016 – Cempra had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at WBB Securities. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2016 – Cempra had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

11/7/2016 – Cempra had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2016 – Cempra was downgraded by analysts at Gabelli from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/7/2016 – Cempra was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $36.00.

Shares of Cempra, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMP) opened at 3.25 on Thursday. The firm’s market capitalization is $170.24 million. Cempra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $29.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average of $16.67.

Cempra (NASDAQ:CEMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.02. The company earned $4 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million. Cempra had a negative net margin of 678.72% and a negative return on equity of 59.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cempra, Inc. will post ($2.34) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cempra, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing differentiated antibiotics for the acute care and community settings to meet medical needs in the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases, particularly respiratory tract infections and chronic staphylococcal infections.

