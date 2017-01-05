Investec Raises Taptica International Ltd (TAP) Price Target to GBX 192

Taptica International Ltd (LON:TAP) had its price objective boosted by Investec from GBX 180 ($2.21) to GBX 192 ($2.36) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Investec’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.59% from the stock’s current price.

Taptica International (LON:TAP) opened at 174.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 162.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 137.82. Taptica International has a one year low of GBX 62.50 and a one year high of GBX 180.00. The firm’s market cap is GBX 113.01 million.

About Taptica International

Taptica International Ltd offers data-focused marketing solutions that drive execution and brand insight in mobile, leveraging video, native, and display to reach the users for every application, service, and brand. The Company’s technology is based on artificial intelligence and machine learning at big data scale.

