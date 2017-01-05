Inventure Foods, Inc. (SNAK) Stake Cut by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC cut its position in Inventure Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAK) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 953,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,055 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Inventure Foods were worth $8,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its position in Inventure Foods by 9.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 80,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Geduld E E raised its position in Inventure Foods by 27.8% in the third quarter. Geduld E E now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Inventure Foods during the second quarter worth $106,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Inventure Foods by 11.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 223,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 22,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Inventure Foods by 0.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inventure Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAK) traded down 1.01% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.83. 150,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Inventure Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $10.15. The stock’s market cap is $193.37 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.97.

Inventure Foods (NASDAQ:SNAK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. The business earned $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.12 million. Inventure Foods had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Inventure Foods, Inc. will post ($0.24) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inventure Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Inventure Foods from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Inventure Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Inventure Foods Company Profile

Inventure Foods, Inc is a marketer and manufacturer of healthy/natural and indulgent specialty snack food brands. The Company operates in two segments: frozen products and snack products. The frozen products segment produces frozen fruits, vegetables, beverages and frozen desserts for sale primarily to groceries, club stores and mass merchandisers.

